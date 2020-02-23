Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of GDS worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

