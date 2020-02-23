Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Shares of EDU opened at $137.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.