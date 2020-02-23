Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

CMA stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.