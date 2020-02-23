Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

