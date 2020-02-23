Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CL stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

