Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Davita worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 635.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

