Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of GAP worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

GAP stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.