Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steris by 3,762.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Steris by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 218,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $168.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.85.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.