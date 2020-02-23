Andra AP fonden Purchases 5,500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.