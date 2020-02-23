Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 234,000 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

