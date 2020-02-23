Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,253,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $155,958,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

