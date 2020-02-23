Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of AerCap worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in AerCap by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

AerCap stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.20%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

