Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $194.95 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

