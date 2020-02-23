Andra AP fonden Sells 1,800 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.