Andra AP fonden Sells 20,300 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $13,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $7,762,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,419.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

