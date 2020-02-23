Andra AP fonden Sells 3,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

