Andra AP fonden Sells 3,900 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 256,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

