Andra AP fonden Sells 54,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Shares of NXPI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

