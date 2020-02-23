Andra AP fonden Sells 8,400 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.