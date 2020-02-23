Andra AP fonden Sells 84,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after buying an additional 834,063 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 292,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $14.18 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

