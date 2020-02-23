Andra AP fonden Sells 8,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

