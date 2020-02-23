Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,133,000 after acquiring an additional 664,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.