Ankr Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb, Bitinka and Coinall. Ankr has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, Hotbit, Coinone, Upbit, Bithumb, Bitinka, Coinall, BitMax, Bittrex, KuCoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

