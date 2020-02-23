Anoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $82,575.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $82,575.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

