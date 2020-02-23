Apex Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. Apex has a total market cap of $885,470.00 and $22,273.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

