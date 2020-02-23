APIS One Day Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. APIS has a total market capitalization of $17,038.00 and approximately $2.95 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000956 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.