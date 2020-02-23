apM Coin Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008208 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $273,029.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 107% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

