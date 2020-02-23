Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

