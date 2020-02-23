Apollon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $4,355.00 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047281 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

