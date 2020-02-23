Apollon (XAP) Hits Market Cap of $11,738.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 145.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Apollon has a market cap of $11,738.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Apollon has traded up 162.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

