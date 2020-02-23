AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $813,941.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.