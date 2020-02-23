Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

