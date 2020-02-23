Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

