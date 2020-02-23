Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

