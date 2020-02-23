Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

