Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,118,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,775,000 after buying an additional 82,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.