Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 397,791 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Apple worth $2,196,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.