Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,968 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 669,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,260,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $76,943,000 after acquiring an additional 453,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

AMAT traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

