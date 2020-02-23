Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,417,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $237.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

