ARAW Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $7,871.00 and $28.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00493995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.06553843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

