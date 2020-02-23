Arcblock Price Reaches $0.14 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BitMart and LBank. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, DragonEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bibox, Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

