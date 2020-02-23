Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.35 million and $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008975 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

