Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ares Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,711. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

