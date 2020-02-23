Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will announce $478.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.20 million. Argo Group posted sales of $483.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $62.65 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 325,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,777,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

