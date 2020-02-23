Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Argo Group worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Argo Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 222,557 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,917,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Argo Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group by 660.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $62.65 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

