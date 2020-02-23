Arionum (ARO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,558.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 111.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $234,483.00 and approximately $5,558.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,778.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.15 or 0.02736593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.10 or 0.03991753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00783920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00851891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00096103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009715 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00627031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.