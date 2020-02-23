Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.26

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $30.86 million and $1.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00043885 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,650,406 coins and its circulating supply is 118,336,144 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

