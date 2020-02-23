Arqma Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $24,330.00 and $49.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,757,752 coins and its circulating supply is 3,713,209 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

