ArtByte (ABY) Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00794906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 771.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

