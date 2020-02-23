Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 800,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

